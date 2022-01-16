Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 83,859 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 83,859 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Waters worth $18,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Waters by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Waters by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Waters by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of WAT opened at $333.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.46 and a 200 day moving average of $368.97. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.91 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.