Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,516 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $17,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $137.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.00 and its 200-day moving average is $129.90.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

