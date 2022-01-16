Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 355,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,776,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,853,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

NYSE BBWI opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.92. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

