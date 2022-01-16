Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Spectrum Brands worth $20,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

Shares of SPB opened at $100.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.24. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.26 and a one year high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

