PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Cap Hits $3.09 Billion

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.92 or 0.00027597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $3.09 billion and $167.56 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00060099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 259,289,538 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

