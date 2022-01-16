PANTHEON X (XPN) Hits Market Cap of $2.05 Million

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2022

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, PANTHEON X has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. PANTHEON X has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $347,648.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PANTHEON X coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005426 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00059281 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001074 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.
  • Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007787 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PANTHEON X Profile

PANTHEON X (CRYPTO:XPN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io. PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X.

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

Buying and Selling PANTHEON X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANTHEON X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PANTHEON X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PANTHEON X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PANTHEON X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PANTHEON X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.