Parachute (PAR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $196,323.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Parachute has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $196,323.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00040046 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.