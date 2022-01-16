Parachute Price Tops $0.0017 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. Parachute has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $224,234.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00040209 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

