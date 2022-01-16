Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,745,000 after purchasing an additional 110,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,324,000 after purchasing an additional 396,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,150,000 after purchasing an additional 380,203 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $115.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.61. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.12 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

