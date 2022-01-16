Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $175.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $175.94. The company has a market capitalization of $242.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

