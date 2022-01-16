ParkinGo One Day Volume Reaches $859.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $859.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0724 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,748.20 or 0.99872637 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00098857 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00037243 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.23 or 0.00708438 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002349 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

