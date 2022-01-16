Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 19,286 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.7% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $466.75 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $369.65 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $468.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

