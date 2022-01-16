PARSIQ Price Tops $0.57 on Major Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 44.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $80.92 million and $3.76 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001323 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.25 or 0.00383735 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008438 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.96 or 0.01212449 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 142,923,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.