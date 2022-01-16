Patientory Price Down 24.9% Over Last Week (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Patientory has a market cap of $574,367.07 and approximately $54.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Patientory has traded down 24.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00059414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

