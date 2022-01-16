Patron (PAT) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. Patron has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $5,319.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Patron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00059003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Patron

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

