Pawtocol (UPI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.49 Million

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, Pawtocol has traded up 54.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pawtocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0922 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. Pawtocol has a total market capitalization of $23.78 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pawtocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00064883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00073002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.59 or 0.07762067 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00071346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,308.66 or 0.99942331 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Pawtocol Coin Profile

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol . The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol . The official website for Pawtocol is pawtocol.com

Buying and Selling Pawtocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pawtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pawtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pawtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pawtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pawtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.