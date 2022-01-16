PayBX Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayBX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PayBX has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PayBX Coin Profile

PayBX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

