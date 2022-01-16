PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Lifted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of PayPal worth $219,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.41.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $178.42 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.40 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.20 and a 200-day moving average of $245.68.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

