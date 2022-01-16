PEAKDEFI 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $240,343.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $124.88 million and $240,343.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00059361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,494,182,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,116,266,410 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

