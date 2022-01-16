Peercoin Reaches Market Cap of $18.72 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Peercoin has a total market cap of $18.72 million and $6,673.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,341,172 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

