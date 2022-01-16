Peet DeFi (PTE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35,657.00

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the US dollar. Peet DeFi has a market capitalization of $42,080.63 and approximately $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peet DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00063943 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00072297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.65 or 0.07701234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,770.22 or 0.99853908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00069603 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008244 BTC.

About Peet DeFi

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . Peet DeFi’s official website is peetdecentralized.finance

