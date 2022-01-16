PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

PFSI stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.90. 587,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.02.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.48%.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 126,379 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.77 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,188.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and sold 60,000 shares valued at $4,027,950. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,977,000 after acquiring an additional 537,407 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 291,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,045,000 after purchasing an additional 277,849 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,487,000 after purchasing an additional 225,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

