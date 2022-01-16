Peony Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $29.57 million and approximately $117,552.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 98,019,696 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

