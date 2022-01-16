Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,749 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.0% during the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,812 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.72. 393,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,174. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Perficient has a 52-week low of $47.32 and a 52-week high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

