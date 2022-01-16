Phala Network (PHA) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $99.15 million and $9.40 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

