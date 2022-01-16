PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Update

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 95.1% from the December 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
PharmaCielo stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. PharmaCielo has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.33.
PharmaCielo Company Profile
