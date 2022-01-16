Phoenixcoin Price Up 13.9% This Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and $2.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,166.79 or 0.99944936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00098631 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.09 or 0.00319727 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00020007 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.10 or 0.00444771 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00158271 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009515 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,618,862 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

