Phore Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,588.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $1,588.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012129 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.83 or 0.00819076 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00022888 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,971,183 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

