Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

PDM opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

