Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Short Interest Up 69.4% in December

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 788,700 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the December 15th total of 465,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 364,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 413,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,000. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $3.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

