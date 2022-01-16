PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the December 15th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth $5,694,000. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 587.5% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 264,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 225,903 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 31.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 65,099 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 22.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 45,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 25.5% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 116,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PCN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.02. 76,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,359. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $19.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

