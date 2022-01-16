PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Down 42.2% in December

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PNI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. 20,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,604. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter worth approximately $3,111,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 78.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 99,029 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 9.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 220,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 18,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 18.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

