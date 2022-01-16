PIN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,706.00 (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, PIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00063943 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00072297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.65 or 0.07701234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,770.22 or 0.99853908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00069603 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008244 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

