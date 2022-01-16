Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Holdings Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1,423.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,495 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Pinterest worth $17,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,850,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,027 shares of company stock valued at $21,129,208. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.