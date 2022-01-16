Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 381.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,403 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Playtika by 175,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Playtika during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Playtika alerts:

PLTK stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion and a PE ratio of 27.09.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other news, insider Robert Antokol bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.