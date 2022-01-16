Plian (PI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $59,096.00

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. Plian has a total market cap of $8.78 million and $59,096.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One Plian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007574 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 849,563,274 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

