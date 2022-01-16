Polis (POLIS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $35,703.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Polis has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and $35,703.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polis has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011269 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00076115 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.91 or 0.00497265 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 119.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

