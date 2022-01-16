Polkadot (DOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.30 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.75 or 0.00064245 BTC on exchanges. Polkadot has a market cap of $27.40 billion and approximately $1.30 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00072922 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.65 or 0.07739855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00070883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,036.46 or 0.99650274 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008239 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

