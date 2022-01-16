PolkaWar (PWAR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $185,084.00

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. PolkaWar has a market cap of $5.19 million and $185,084.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00062299 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00070840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.21 or 0.07626182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,618.19 or 0.99568900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00069284 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008148 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 25,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.