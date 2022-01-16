Polker 1-Day Volume Tops $486,354.00 (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. Polker has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and $486,354.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0873 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Polker has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00062013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00069736 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.07 or 0.07621557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,589.09 or 1.00027142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00068678 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008168 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,415,202 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

