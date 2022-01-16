Polker (PKR) Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last Week

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Polker has a market cap of $6.03 million and $621,512.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polker has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00072469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.12 or 0.07744816 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,051.35 or 0.99645088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00069876 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008203 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,415,202 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.