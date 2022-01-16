Polyient Games Governance Token Price Tops $51.85 on Major Exchanges (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $51.85 or 0.00120651 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $100,751.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00059027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars.

