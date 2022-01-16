Polytrade (TRADE) Trading 12.2% Lower This Week

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. Polytrade has a total market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polytrade coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001455 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polytrade has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00059855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Polytrade

Polytrade is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,993,445 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Polytrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polytrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polytrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

