Populous Hits Market Capitalization of $22.59 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Populous coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000985 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $22.59 million and approximately $614,431.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00059905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

