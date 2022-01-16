Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €99.22 ($112.75).

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAH3 shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($106.82) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of PAH3 opened at €88.66 ($100.75) on Friday. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €54.06 ($61.43) and a 52 week high of €102.00 ($115.91). The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €84.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €86.92.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

