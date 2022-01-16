Portion (PRT) Market Capitalization Tops $3.91 Million

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. Portion has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and $1,322.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Portion has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Portion

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 403,119,753 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

