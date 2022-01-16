PotCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $126.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $126.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,802.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.16 or 0.07647075 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.40 or 0.00346712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.37 or 0.00890986 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011165 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00073620 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.37 or 0.00517180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.45 or 0.00260381 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,240,770 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

