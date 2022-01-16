PowerTrade Fuel 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $155,144.00 (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. PowerTrade Fuel has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $155,144.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Profile

PowerTrade Fuel is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade . PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

Buying and Selling PowerTrade Fuel

