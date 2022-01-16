Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Short Interest Update

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 575,600 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APTS traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $18.09. 397,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,193. The company has a market cap of $957.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $19.27.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently -22.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTS. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

