PRIA Reaches Market Cap of $81,352.66 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. PRIA has a total market cap of $81,352.66 and $4,685.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIA coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIA has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIA alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00058419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PRIA Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.